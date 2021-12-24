Left Menu

Data Patterns shares list at nearly 48 pc premium

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2021 11:08 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 10:48 IST
Data Patterns shares list at nearly 48 pc premium
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Data Patterns (India) Ltd, which supplies electronic systems to the defense and aerospace sector, on Friday listed with nearly 48 percent gains against the issue price of Rs 585.

The stock is listed at 864, reflecting a premium of 47.69 percent from the issue price on BSE.

Shares of the company are listed at Rs 856.05, a jump of 46.33 percent on NSE.

The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 4,190.37 crore in early trade.

The initial public offer of Data Patterns (India) Limited closed with 119.62 times subscription last week.

The initial public offer had a fresh issue component of up to Rs 240 crore an offer for sale of up to 59,52,550 equity shares.

The price range for the offer was Rs 555-585 per share.

Data Patterns is backed by former Blackstone head Matthew Cyriac via Florintree Capital Partners LLP, which holds a 12.8 percent stake in the company.

Founded by Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan and Rekha Murthy Rangarajan, Data Patterns is a vertically integrated defense and aerospace electronics solutions provider.

Its core competencies include design and development across electronic hardware, software, firmware, mechanical, product prototype besides its testing, validation, and verification.

Its involvement has been found across radars, underwater electronics/ communication, electronic warfare suites, avionics, small satellites, automated test equipment, and programs catering to Tejas light combat aircraft, light utility helicopter, BrahMos, and other communication and electronic intelligence systems.

It had developed the first nanosatellite ''NiUSAT'', which thereafter was deployed in 2017. In addition, two more satellites are in progress, the draft papers noted.

Data Patterns works closely with the defense PSUs such as Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and Bharat Electronics Ltd as well as government organizations involved in defense and space research like DRDO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
2
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
3
Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the final variant of concern

Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the final variant of con...

 Canada
4
World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation and more

World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021