AbbVie in India* Receives Great Place to Work® Certification

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India • Certification from the Great Place to Work® Institute recognizes AbbVie in India for excellence in building a high trust culture and workplace environment • Parameters measured include credible management, respect for people, fairness at the workplace, pride in work and camaraderie between people AbbVie in India* has recently been awarded a Great Place to Work® Certification, recognizing AbbVie’s culture of driving breakthroughs by creating a collaborative environment that brings passionate individuals together to solve tough challenges in health care.

The parameters measured by this certification include the credibility of management, respect for people, fairness in the workplace, the pride that employees have in their work and the camaraderie they experience in the work environment.

On this recognition, Mr. Suresh Pattathil, Managing Director and General Manager for AbbVie in India said, “We are thrilled to have been recognized as a Great Place to Work® in 2021. At AbbVie, we are a passionate, diverse, and inclusive organization with a culture that supports the best ideas, wherever they originate. The award of this certification by the Great Place to Work® Institute during these challenging times reflects our efforts to care for employees through the pandemic.” “We bring people together because we know that collaboration is the key to breaking barriers and making a remarkable impact on the lives of patients and people. This certification recognizes our commitment to provide employees an environment where they can thrive and make their best contributions,” added Mr. Rahul Choudhary, General Manager, Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company.

The Great Place to Work® Institute is the global authority on building, sustaining, and recognizing High-Trust and High-Performance CultureTM at workplaces. AbbVie in India has built a high trust culture amongst employees in a variety of ways: • Every employee gets the opportunity to explore several functions in the organization, through talent exchange and lateral moves in cross-functional roles. For those who wish to be specialists, we create niche career lines within the company.

• We value high quality talent and follow a system where performance-based work is acknowledged and rewarded with incentives, promotions and remuneration.

• We have clear no-discrimination policies and are fully committed to ensuring diversity in our organization.

• We stand out by truly being a company that cares. We place great emphasis on the need for a healthy work life balance, especially in the current pandemic and work from home situation.

“At AbbVie, we have an inclusive culture, where employees feel respected and valued for who they are and are given varied opportunities for development and success. This certification is an acknowledgment of our efforts to provide an environment where insights are sparked and ideas can thrive,” said Natasha Tiwary, Country HR Head for AbbVie in India.

AbbVie in India* consists of Allergan entities Allergan India Pvt. Ltd & Allergan Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd. Allergan is now a part of AbbVie.

About AbbVie AbbVie’s mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people’s lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women’s health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About Great Place to Work® Great Place to Work® is the global authority on building, sustaining and recognizing High-Trust, High-Performance CultureTM at workplaces. Great Place to Work® have crafted their perspective by learning from great leaders, surveying millions of employees, and examining thousands of the best workplaces around the globe. Great Place to Work® serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries, across all six continents, mission touching more than 10,000 organizations every year. Great Place to Work® thrives on sharing the insights they have gleaned from their work with companies of all industries and sizes, in order to help organizations around the world, build, sustain and scale their great culture.

