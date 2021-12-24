Left Menu

Lupin receives tentative USFDA nod for generic Azilsartan Medoxomil tablets

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 11:19 IST
Lupin receives tentative USFDA nod for generic Azilsartan Medoxomil tablets
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@LupinGlobal)
  • Country:
  • India

Homegrown pharmaceuticals major Lupin on Friday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator for its generic Azilsartan Medoxomil tablets used to treat high blood pressure.

The tentative approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Azilsartan Medoxomil tablets is for strengths of 40 mg and 80 mg, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

These are generic equivalent of Edarbi tablets, 40 mg and 80 mg of Arbor Pharmaceuticals, LW, it added.

''This product will be manufactured at Lupin's Nagpur facility in India,'' the company said.

Citing IQVIA moving annual total (MAT) September 2021 data, the company said the Azilsartan Medoxomil tablets had estimated annual sales of USD 103.4 million in the US.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
2
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
3
Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the final variant of concern

Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the final variant of con...

 Canada
4
World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation and more

World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021