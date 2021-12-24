Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Left Menu

Data Patterns (India), defence and aerospace electronics solution provider, made a strong debut at the Dalal Street on Friday with its share getting listed at the BSE at 48 per cent premium over its issue price.

ANI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 13:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Data Patterns (India), defence and aerospace electronics solution provider, made a strong debut at the Dalal Street on Friday with its share getting listed at the BSE at 48 per cent premium over its issue price. At the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) the trading in Data Patterns (India) Ltd stocks started at Rs.864, which is 47.69 per cent higher than its issue price of Rs.585 per share. However, the scrip witnessed some weakness later in the day and slipped to a low of Rs.781.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Data Patterns (India) Ltd share got listed at Rs.856.05. At around 12.16 the scrip was trading at Rs.795.60, which is 36 per cent higher than its issue price. Chennai-based Data Patterns (India) Ltd enjoys a strong competitive edge in defence electronics and systems. The company works closely with the defence PSUs such as Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and Bharat Electronics Ltd. It also works with the government organisations involved in defence and space research including the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

