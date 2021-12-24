Left Menu

Online gifting startup Winni expects to double revenue to Rs 150 cr by March 2022

Online gifting startup Winni expects to more than double revenue to Rs 150 crore by the end of 2021-22 on account of expansion of retail franchisee of bakery and gifting stores, a top official of the firm said on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 13:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Online gifting startup Winni expects to more than double revenue to Rs 150 crore by the end of 2021-22 on account of expansion of retail franchisee of bakery and gifting stores, a top official of the firm said on Friday. The firm crossed 150 bakery and gifting franchisees last month. The company has an online presence in 40 countries and is now looking to set up retail stores in the UK, US, Canada, Australia and the Middle East from next financial year. “Currently online business contributes around 80-90 per cent of our total sales. We closed the financial year 2021 with Rs 65 crore revenue. Now we are complementing it with offline presence and expect to cross revenue of Rs 150 crore by end of the current financial year,” Winni's Co-founder & CEO Sujeet Kumar Mishra said. He said the company made the decision to enter the retail segment when the country was under the impact of the pandemic and it was considered to be a risk. “But within 18 months of our retail journey, we are able to expand Winni's footprints at pan-India level in 23 states and 5 union territories starting from Baramulla to Coimbatore. We have penetrated in almost every big and small tier-2, tier-3 cities & towns,” Mishra said. Started in 2012, the bootstrapped startup offers its services in close to 650 cities and towns in India.

“We have plans to open 5,000 stores globally by 2025. At Winni we are working on investment plans to set up 100 experience centers across India over the next two years and enhance investment on technology, specially artificial intelligence to capture more customers,” Mishra said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

