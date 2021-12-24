EcoFlow plans to make foray in India next year

Portable power and renewable energy solutions firm EcoFlow is planning to enter the Indian market next year, a top official of the company said.

“The strong showing of support from our customers have enabled us to expand our presence at a fast pace,” said Jenny Zhang, Global Marketing Head, EcoFlow.

She said the company is already in talks with Indian dealers with a full-proof plan to launch the products in India in the coming year. Zhang said the company remains unwavering in its mission to reinvent the way the world accesses energy. “Power is essential for driving economic growth, especially in emerging markets like India. Achieving Sustainable Development Goal(SDG) 7—Ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all—is a necessary precondition for progress on many other SDGs, including those concerning health, education, industry, sustainable cities, and more,” she said.

With its new expansion plan, the company aims at providing doorstep-focused energy shortage resolution by promoting greener technologies in essential, outdoor and professional purposes including home back-up, motorbike, camping, construction and filmmaking, Zhang said. This year, India recorded a power supply shortage of 1,201 million units in October 2021, one of the highest shortages in the last five years. The innovative and sustainability-driven company, which is already present in over 80 countries in just four years time, wants to create a revolutionary disruption in how Indians consume power as their power stations are touted as the ideal solutions for stress-free off-grid adventures. It offers a wide range of solutions designed to suit different consumer needs and lifestyles.

