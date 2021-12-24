Hero Insurance Broking launches Employee Benefits offering for corporates

A completely digital policy management platform: HeroCare NEW DELHI and MUMBAI, India, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hero Insurance Broking today announced the launch of its Employee Benefits Line of Business. It will provide customised insurance solutions to secure health and life of employees, at medium and large-sized corporates. This unique medley of service and expertise will be rendered to both - the organisation as an entity and to their employees at an individual level, lending a more holistic approach. To deliver this service, Hero Insurance Broking has built an extensively automated digital solution to manage backend processes, which is instrumental in managing large and complex policies. These processes include aspects such as beneficiary enrolment, endorsement, claim intimation, claim submission and tracking, e-card download, amongst a host of other services. The frontend interface has been designed to serve the requirements of both the organisation and their employees, giving both ease of navigation and accessibility.

Health, safety and well-being of employees has been a top priority for corporates, even before the pandemic. Organizations now are increasingly looking at opportunities to augment their benefit offerings to employees, in their vision of a post-pandemic workplace that lays emphasis on a culture of caring. It is, in addition, allowing employers and employees both to focus on their business with the knowledge that their well-being, and that of their loved ones, is ensured.

Speaking at the launch, Ms. Shefali Munjal, Executive Director, Hero Enterprise, said, ''The pandemic has brought to the fore a need to re-assess and enhance employee benefit programs so that the programs are better aligned to the employee priorities now and also customized to it. Employee benefits that were earlier considered a perk are now essential to attracting and retaining talent, and we are committed to offering organizations a wide choice of employee benefits which enhance employee experience and welfare.'' Mr. Sanjay Radhakrishnan, CEO, Hero Insurance Broking, added, ''We have designed a range of benefits which are easy to avail of, to assist organizations promote well-being of their employees, as an integral part of their corporate culture. Our Employee Benefits services offer customized and holistic, yet simple, insurance solutions, to corporates and individuals both. And we have built a fully automated digital platform, keeping in mind ease of managing policies as well as providing prompt claim settlements.'' The features of the platform include: • A completely digitized 'planned hospitalization' system allowing people to plan their medical treatment and hospital schedule with ease.

• 'Flex Benefit' which allows employees to choose their own insurance coverage combination.

About Hero Insurance Broking Hero Insurance Broking is part of the Hero Enterprise Group of Companies, which has a strong legacy of building world class brands for over six decades. In its earlier avatar as an insurance distribution firm, Hero Insurance Broking pioneered instant online paperless policy issuance in India and has a unique vision for enhancing insurance coverage in India. The company offers motor, health, life, employee benefit, specialty and reinsurance products distributed across its various lines of businesses (LOBs) with tailored services to meet the requirements of people and businesses, not just in cities but also towns, semi-urban and rural locations of India.

The company is now expanding aggressively by investing in tools and trainings for its employees and associates to help them target India's insurance underserved in a more effective and optimal manner. It has also developed a robust technology ecosystem at its front and back ends for a seamless customer experience. With over 2,700 customer service locations, and a pan-India network of trained professionals, Hero Insurance Broking aims not just to create customer delight for the insurance buyers, but also win-wins and earning opportunities for its partners in the field. Visit the official page for more information.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)