Daimler India breaches pre-Covid levels with record exports

Daimler India, the 100 per cent subsidiary of Stuttgart-based Daimler has breached pre-Covid levels on its exports, up more than 10 per cent form previous record, the commercial vehicle maker said on Friday.

Since the beginning of 2021, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles said it has set a record by shipping over 9,000 commercial vehicles crossing new milestone including 45,000 vehicles, 9,000 CKD (completely knocked down) kits, and 200 million parts being exported, DICV said.

The Daimler India facility at neighbouring Oragadam here was the only Daimler Truck location worldwide that produces engines, transmissions, trucks and buses at the same site under four brands -- BharatBenz, FUSO, Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner, the company said in a statement here.

''It is a momentous occasion for us at DICV and a great testimony to the trust our customers worldwide have in our locally-made products'', DICV, Managing Director and CEO, Satyaka Arya said.

''Despite the ongoing challenges presented by the pandemic and its effect on logistics, we continue to foster a global presence with exports of 'Made in India products,'' he said.

Daimler said India was a key hub for its trucks, with the Indian subsidiary not only serving the 'growing' domestic demand, but also shipping to over 60 destinations across the globe including markets in Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.

Arya said international business was one of the DICV's key strategic pillars for long-term growth. ''With the help of around 400 local suppliers, we combine cost-efficient production mechanisms with the latest technological innovations to manufacture sustainable and reliable products,'' he said.

''We are proud to be a shining example of Make in India, building India's export footprint around the globe and establishing India as an international hub of manufacturing operations,'' he said.

With increasing recognition and experience all over the world, the company expects its international business to grow even further, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)