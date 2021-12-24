France says COVID tests needed for trips to its overseas territories
France said on Friday that negative COVID tests will be required to travel to its overseas territories.
The new measure will take effect on Dec. 28 and affect travellers both from mainland France and abroad, the health ministry said.
