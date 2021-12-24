Air India Express to start flights on Indore-Sharjah route from Mar 27: Scindia
Air India Express will start operating flights on Indore-Sharjah route from March 27 next year, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday.On October 8, the Centre had announced that Talace Private Limited -- a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons -- has won the bid to acquire Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express.Air India is expected to be finally handed over to Talace in the first half of 2022.Today we have taken an important step towards the dream of connecting Madhya Pradesh with the world, Scindia announced on Twitter.
- Country:
- India
Air India Express will start operating flights on Indore-Sharjah route from March 27 next year, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday.
On October 8, the Centre had announced that Talace Private Limited -- a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons -- has won the bid to acquire Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express.
Air India is expected to be finally handed over to Talace in the first half of 2022.
''Today we have taken an important step towards the dream of connecting Madhya Pradesh with the world,'' Scindia announced on Twitter. A new flight of Air India Express between Indore- Sharjah will be started from March 27, 2022, he mentioned. ''Hearty congratulations to the people of Madhya Pradesh and Indore,'' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Efforts on to turn India into global hub of drone technology, says Scindia
MP: At 3-day natl water meet, Scindia asks people to conserve for future generations
Five drone schools to be set up in Madhya Pradesh: Scindia
MP first state in advancing use of drone technology on large scale, says Scindia
Drone Excellence Centre, schools to come up in MP: Scindia