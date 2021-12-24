Left Menu

Thailand's Central retail group, Signa to buy Selfridges

We are looking forward to working with the management teams and the colleagues across Selfridges Group as we seek to create a world-leading luxury retail company, Tos Chirathivat, executive chairman and CEO of Central said in a statement.Signa Holding was founded by Austrian real estate investor Rene Benko.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 24-12-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 18:20 IST
Thailand's Central retail group, Signa to buy Selfridges
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand's Central Group and Austrian real estate group Signa said Friday they plan to buy luxury British department store chain Selfridges. The deal, reportedly worth 4 billion pounds ($5.4 billion), adds to Central's collection of posh retailers that includes Rinascente in Italy, Illum in Denmark, Switzerland's Globus and The KaDeWe Group in Germany.

Selfridges was founded in 1908 by Harry Gordon Selfridge and is controlled by the billionaire Weston family of Canada. The group owns 18 department stores including a historic property in London's Oxford Street shopping district. Central is the retail flagship of the Thai billionaire Chirathivat family. Selfridges is a nice trophy as it expands globally from its base in Thailand, where the retailing conglomerate owns many department stores and malls. “We are looking forward to working with the management teams and the colleagues across Selfridges Group as we seek to create a world-leading luxury retail company,'' Tos Chirathivat, executive chairman and CEO of Central said in a statement.

Signa Holding was founded by Austrian real estate investor Rene Benko. In 2019 it joined with RFR Holding to buy New York City's iconic Chrysler Building. W. Galen Weston acquired Selfridges in 2003. The company was offered for sale after he died in April. His daughter, Alannah Weston, who is chairman of Selfridges Group, said the sale was the “successful realization of my father's vision for an iconic group of beautiful, truly experiential, department stores.'' The acquisition took months of negotiations and is subject to regulatory approvals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
2
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
3
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
4
World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation and more

World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021