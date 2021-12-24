Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 18:52 IST
Global airline carriers scrap more than 2,000 flights - FlightAware website

Global airline carriers have canceled more than 2,000 flights on Friday so far, the Flightaware website said, in an indication of how COVID-19 is affecting holiday travel.

The website showed that as of 8:20 a.m. Eastern Time (1320 GMT), 2,028 flights around the world had been scrapped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

