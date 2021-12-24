Left Menu

Two youths held at metro station in Delhi for carrying bullets

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 19:30 IST
Two youths held at metro station in Delhi for carrying bullets
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were apprehended by CISF personnel at the Chandni Chowk metro station for carrying bullets in their luggage here, officials said on Friday.

The two passengers, a 21-year-old man and another aged 17, were intercepted in separate incidents at the station on Thursday during security checks, they said.

While two live bullets were recovered in the first case, one round was found from the second passenger.

Carrying arms and ammunition is banned inside the metro network.

As the passengers could not furnish government authorisation for carrying the bullets, they were handed over to the Delhi Police for investigation, they said.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is tasked to secure and provide counter-terrorist cover to the Delhi Metro network in the national capital region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
2
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
3
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation and more

World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021