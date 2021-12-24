Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1940 hours: DEL46 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee jumps to 3-week high of 75.03 against USD Mumbai: Continuing its winning streak for the seventh straight session, the rupee on Friday rose by 23 paise to a three-week high of 75.03 against the US dollar as risk appetite improved in view of broader weakness in the greenback.

DEL42 BIZ-FOREX RESERVES Forex reserves dip by USD 160 mn to USD 635.67 bn Mumbai: The country's foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 160 million to stand at USD 635.667 billion in the week to December 17, RBI data showed on Friday.

DEL36 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex snaps three-day winning run as pre-Christmas rally runs out of steam Mumbai: Equity indices nursed losses on Friday after a three-session rising streak as selling in banking, finance and power stocks offset continued outperformance by the IT pack. DEL29 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold climbs Rs 57; silver gains Rs 183 New Delhi: Gold price in the national capital on Friday gained Rs 57 to Rs 47,263 per 10 gram tracking firm international trends, according to HDFC Securities.

DCM16 BIZ-LD RBI PATRA-FINANCIAL INCLUSION India's monetary policy financially inclusive by design: RBI DG Patra Mumbai: The country's monetary policy is, by design, financially inclusive and this strategy will result in policy effectiveness and welfare maximization going ahead, Reserve Bank of India's Deputy Governor Michael D Patra said on Friday.

DCM19 BIZ-ESIC-PAYROLL DATA ESIC scheme adds 12.19 lakh new members in October New Delhi: Around 12.19 lakh new members joined the ESIC-run social security scheme in October this year as against 13.57 lakh in the previous month, official data showed on Friday, giving a perspective on formal sector employment in the country. DCM25 BIZ-GOYAL-CONSUMER DAY Govt to soon finalize proposal to decriminalize Legal Metrology Act: Goyal New Delhi: The Centre on Friday said it will soon finalize a proposal to decriminalize the Legal Metrology Act in order to reduce compliance burden for businesses and consumers.

DCM7 BIZ-TELECOM-CALLDATA Govt mandates telcos to keep call data, internet usage record for minimum 2 years New Delhi: Department of Telecom (DoT) has extended the duration of archiving call data and internet usage records of subscribers to two years from one year due to security reasons.

