Mumbai: Purse of DIG's wife stolen during bus commute

The purse of the wife of a deputy inspector general of police was stolen while she was traveling in a BEST bus in Andheri in Mumbai, an official said on Friday.

The 56-year-old woman was on her way from Chakala to Andheri railway station when the incident took place, he said, adding that a theft case was registered and efforts were on to nab the culprit/s.

