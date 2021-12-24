Assam Guv, CM greet people on Christmas eve

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday wished the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Christmas.

In his message, Mukhi conveyed his warm greetings and best wishes to the people belonging to Christianity in particular and all the people in general on the occasion of Christmas.

''Christmas is a celebration of the birthday of Jesus Christ and on this occasion let us all take a pledge to follow the teachings of Lord Jesus and recall his efforts towards creating a compassionate society -- a society filled with love, humanity and compassion,'' he added.

Mukhi appealed to the people to use this occasion to spread the message of peace, co-existence, amity and camaraderie among mankind through joy and merriment.

He further urged upon all to celebrate the festival following all the safety guidelines and COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

The chief minister also greeted the people of Assam, more particularly the people belonging to Christianity on the occasion of Christmas.

''Lord Jesus Christ inspired us with his message of humanity to go forward unitedly. For peaceful co-existence, the lesson given by Jesus Christ is still a sound way forward for all of us,'' he added.

Sarma said that the celebrations of Christmas will help the people of the state in strengthening the bond of friendship and camaraderie, and build the society on the robust platform of peace, amity and prosperity.

He also said that the life and teachings of Jesus Christ should enable the people of state to go forward on the robust foundation of social values to strengthen the bond of universal brotherhood.

Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary has extended warm greetings to the people of Assam for the Christmas.

In a statement, he said: ''Christmas is a joyous festival that spreads the message of love, kindness and generosity. I hope Christmas motivates us to work together for peace, prosperity and compassion in our state.'' PTI TR RG RG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)