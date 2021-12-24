Left Menu

UK to offer visas for care workers for 12 months

Britain said on Friday it would offer visas for care workers for a 12 month period after the coronavirus pandemic exacerbated staff shortages within the social care sector. The temporary measures were expected to come into effect early next year and would be in place for a minimum of 12 months, the government said. The minimum annual salary to qualify for the visa will be 20,480 pounds ($27,445).

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-12-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 20:32 IST
Britain said on Friday it would offer visas for care workers for a 12 month period after the coronavirus pandemic exacerbated staff shortages within the social care sector.

The temporary measures were expected to come into effect early next year and would be in place for a minimum of 12 months, the government said. The minimum annual salary to qualify for the visa will be 20,480 pounds ($27,445).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

