CSC SPV expects 25 lakh people to file ITRs for FY21 through its 75k centres

Government-promoted CSC SPV on Friday said it expects 25 lakh people to file income tax returns for the financial year 2020-21 through more than 75,000 of its centres across the country. With the income tax return filing deadline coming to an end on December 31, citizens can visit their nearest Common Services Centers (CSC) to e-file their returns seamlessly. CSC, a special purpose vehicle under the Ministry of Electronics and IT, has readied around 75,000 centres mainly in urban and semi-urban areas to provide income tax return filing service. ''This year we have made this facility available at more than 75,000 CSCs across the country. CSC has been engaged in assisting citizens file their e-returns since 2015 with the help of companies, Tax2Win and TaxGenius,'' CSC Managing Director Dinesh Tyagi said in a statement. For e-filing the returns, citizens can visit the CSC with their PAN card, Aadhaar, residential address proof, details of source of income, and bank account number. Once the details are uploaded by the village level entrepreneur (VLE) managing the CSC, the citizen receives a call from the companies asking for additional details. After complete details are submitted, the ITR is filed within 3-7 days and e-verified. The citizen then receives acknowledgement of the ITR and the computation on mail. ''For the financial year 2020-21, around 10 lakh citizens have so far availed the ITR filing service from CSCs across the country. We are giving special emphasis this year and hope to see 25 lakh citizens filing their income tax return through CSCs,'' Tyagi said.

