Tunisia's outstanding public debt climbs to 102 bln dinars - finance ministry

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 24-12-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 23:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Tunisia’s outstanding public debt reached nearly 102.2 billion dinars, or 81.5% of GDP, at the end of October 2021, increasing 12% compared with the same period in 2020, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Outstanding external debt was around 62 billion dinars, or 49% of GDP, while outstanding domestic debt was around 40.2 billion dinars (32% of GDP).

Debt servicing costs reached 11.3 billion dinars during the first 10 months of 2021, the statement added.

