Lebanese president says country needs '6-7 years' to exit crisis
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 25-12-2021 01:22 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 01:22 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Friday the country needs "six to seven years" to emerge from crisis.
Lebanon's economy has been in freefall since 2019, when a mountain of debt and political gridlock drove the nation into its deepest crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.
"We need six to seven years to get out of this crisis," Aoun said in a televised interview.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lebanon
- Lebanese
- Michel Aoun
- Aoun
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Explosion rocks south Lebanon Palestinian camp
Hamas says oxygen bottles not arms exploded in Lebanon camp
Explosions in Palestinian camp in Lebanon cause casualties
Several people dead in explosion at south Lebanon Palestinian camp
Around a dozen people injured in explosion at south Lebanon Palestinian camp