Lebanese president says country needs '6-7 years' to exit crisis

Updated: 25-12-2021 01:22 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 01:22 IST
Lebanese president says country needs '6-7 years' to exit crisis
  • Country:
  Lebanon

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Friday the country needs "six to seven years" to emerge from crisis.

Lebanon's economy has been in freefall since 2019, when a mountain of debt and political gridlock drove the nation into its deepest crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.

"We need six to seven years to get out of this crisis," Aoun said in a televised interview.

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

