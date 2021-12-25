Left Menu

Several injured in bus accident in Mathura

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 25-12-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 20:55 IST
Several injured in bus accident in Mathura
Several people were injured when an Alwar-bound Rajasthan Roadways bus coming from Mathura overturned near a village here on Saturday, police said.

The injured were taken to a district hospital and all but two of them were discharged after first aid, Govardhan Police Station SHO Raj Kamal Singh said.

The other two injured were admitted and were fast recovering, a doctor at the hospital said.

The accident took place when the driver lost control of the bus while trying to get past a two-wheeler and the bus fell by the wayside in a low-lying area, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

