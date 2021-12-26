Left Menu

Domestic aluminium industry seeks reduction in basic custom duty on critical raw materials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 11:22 IST
Domestic aluminium industry seeks reduction in basic custom duty on critical raw materials
  • Country:
  • India

The domestic aluminium industry has sought reduction in basic custom duty and correction in inverted duty structure on critical raw materials, including pet coke, caustic soda, aluminium fluoride and alumina, to encourage cost competitiveness in the sector.

The domestic aluminium industry, under representation from the Aluminium Association of India (AAI), has sought immediate government support through the forthcoming Union Budget 2022-23.

It has also requested an increase in tariff rate of basic custom duty for aluminium and articles from 10 to 15 per cent in line with the steel sector, according to pre budget expectations from the AAI.

An increase in the basic custom duty of primary aluminium from 7.5 per cent to 10 per cent, aluminium scrap from 2.5 per cent to 10 per cent and downstream aluminium products from 7.5 per cent to 10 per cent has also been requested, it said.

The primary aluminium industry is facing severe threat from the increasing import of aluminium and scrap.

The share of scrap in total imports increased from 52 per cent in FY'16 to 71 per cent in the first half of FY'22 and is resulting in a forex outgo of USD 2 billion (Rs 15,000 crore) per annum.

The AAI has sought an increase in import duty on aluminium scrap at par with primary aluminium metal (proposed 10 per cent), to encourage domestic recycling of indigenous scrap and promote a circular economy.

The association has sought the elimination of high cess on coal (Rs 400/MT) to support the power-intensive aluminium industry in easing its burden.

The high coal cess needs to be rationalised to support the industry and the same has been recommended by various ministries and government think tanks including NITI Aayog, mines ministry, coal ministry and power ministry, among others.

The GST Compensation Cess on coal under GST regime was to be levied only for the first five years from July 1, 2017 to July 1, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021