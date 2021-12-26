Left Menu

Goods trains collide, services affected on Hatia-Rourkela route

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-12-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 13:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two goods trains collided in Jharkhand, following which a few rakes derailed, affecting services on the Hatia-Rourkela section, officials said on Sunday.

The accident happened on Saturday night between Pakra and Kurkura railway stations, they said.

There were no casualties as drivers and guards of both the trains escaped unhurt, they said.

The railways have cancelled two trains -- Jharsuguda-Hatia Passenger And Rourkela-Hatia Passenger -- following the accident.

The Tapaswini Express that runs from Bhubaneswar to Hatia daily and Alleppey-Bokaro Express that runs via Bhubaneswar have been diverted, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

