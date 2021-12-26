Goods trains collide, services affected on Hatia-Rourkela route

Two goods trains collided in Jharkhand, following which a few rakes derailed, affecting services on the Hatia-Rourkela section, officials said on Sunday.

The accident happened on Saturday night between Pakra and Kurkura railway stations, they said.

There were no casualties as drivers and guards of both the trains escaped unhurt, they said.

The railways have cancelled two trains -- Jharsuguda-Hatia Passenger And Rourkela-Hatia Passenger -- following the accident.

The Tapaswini Express that runs from Bhubaneswar to Hatia daily and Alleppey-Bokaro Express that runs via Bhubaneswar have been diverted, officials said.

