Winter helicopter service in Ladakh from Dec 29

The winter helicopter service in Ladakh will commence on December 29, an official said on Sunday. During winter, Ladakh generally remains cut-off from the rest of the country due to closure of the Srinagar-Leh national highway owing to heavy snowfall.

"The flight will start from Leh to Kargil, and then from Kargil to Srinagar, and vice versa: Srinagar-Kargil-Leh," the official said.

Online bookings for the winter rides have opened, he said.

