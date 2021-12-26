Left Menu

Winter helicopter service in Ladakh from Dec 29

PTI | Kargil | Updated: 26-12-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 19:39 IST
Winter helicopter service in Ladakh from Dec 29
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The winter helicopter service in Ladakh will commence on December 29, an official said on Sunday. During winter, Ladakh generally remains cut-off from the rest of the country due to closure of the Srinagar-Leh national highway owing to heavy snowfall.

"The flight will start from Leh to Kargil, and then from Kargil to Srinagar, and vice versa: Srinagar-Kargil-Leh," the official said.

Online bookings for the winter rides have opened, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021