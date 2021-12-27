Left Menu

Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 350 points

The Indian equities market on Friday opened in the red on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-12-2021 10:01 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 10:01 IST
The Indian equities market on Friday opened in the red on Monday. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 350.16 points or 0.61 per cent at 28266.76 at 9.35 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16898.30 at 9.35 am, down by 105.50 points or 0.62 per cent. On the Sensex, all the sectors, except healthcare, utilities, and power sectors, are trading in low today. (ANI)

