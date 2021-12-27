Left Menu

Night curfew in Delhi from Monday over rising Covid cases

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2021 10:26 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 10:24 IST
Night curfew will be imposed in Delhi from 11 pm on Monday, restricting movement of individuals except those in exempted categories, due to rising COVID-19 cases and the threat posed by Omicron, according to a DDMA order.

The night curfew will be in place from 11 pm to 5 am till further orders, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said.

Those exempted from the curfew include government officials, judges and judicial officers, medical personnel, pregnant women and patients, people going on feet to buy essential items, media persons, and people going to or returning from railway stations, bus stops and airports.

Only exempted-category people will be allowed in Metro trains and public transport buses during the night curfew hours, the DDMA order stated.

Delhi recorded 290 COVID-19 cases on Sunday with a positivity rate of 0.55 per cent. As per the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), a 'yellow' alert is sounded if the positivity rate stays at 0.5 per cent on two consecutive days.

A number of restrictions, including night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, halved seating capacity in Metro trains and buses, closure of non-essential shops and malls among others, kick in with the 'yellow alert.

