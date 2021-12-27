Left Menu

Mandatory gold hallmarking rollout smooth in 256 districts, planning for wider implementation: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 12:01 IST
Mandatory gold hallmarking rollout smooth in 256 districts, planning for wider implementation: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

The rollout of mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery in 256 districts has been smooth so far and the process of expanding it to all districts of the country is now underway, according to the Consumer Affairs Ministry.

Hallmarking, a quality certification, has been made mandatory with effect from June 23, 2021 for 14, 18, and 22 carat gold jewellery and artifacts in 256 districts of the country, where there is at least one Assaying and Hallmarking Centre (AHC).

''Overall, the rollout of mandatory hallmarking has been smooth, and the process for expanding it to all districts of the country is now underway,'' the ministry said in its monthly report prepared for the cabinet.

With facilitative measures taken by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) such as online registration, zero registration fee for jewellers, life-time validity of registration etc, the number of jewellers registered with the BIS have almost quadrupled since the launch of mandatory hallmarking.

As on date, 1.27 lakh jewellers have taken registration from BIS for selling hallmarked jewellery and 976 BIS recognized AHCs are operative in the country, the report said.

After the launch of automation software, in a period of five months, almost 4.5 crore jewellery pieces have been hallmarked in the country, it added.

Further, the Ministry said a Hallmarking Unique ID (HUID)-based system has been introduced to ensure greater transparency in the functioning of the gold jewellery industry and for providing credibility of hallmark to consumers.

''Through continuous and detailed interaction with stakeholders, BIS has attempted to address their concerns,'' it added.

In November 2019, the government had announced that hallmarking of gold jewellery and artifacts would be made mandatory across the country from January 15, 2021.

But the deadline was extended by four months till June 1, and later till June 23, after the jewellers sought more time in view of the pandemic.

India is the largest importer of gold, which mainly caters to the demand of the jewellery industry. In volume terms, the country imports 700-800 tonne of gold annually.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021