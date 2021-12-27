Left Menu

RBI says RBL Bank's financial position "satisfactory"; assures depositors, stakeholders

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 13:23 IST
RBI says RBL Bank's financial position "satisfactory"; assures depositors, stakeholders
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said that RBL Bank is well capitalised and its financial position remains ''satisfactory'', amid speculations relating to the private sector lender in certain quarters in wake of recent events surrounding the bank.

In a statement, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also said there is no need for depositors and other stakeholders to react to speculative reports.

The bank's financial health remains stable, it said.

The statement from the RBI comes amid RBL Bank's Vishawvir Ahuja stepping down as MD & CEO of the bank, and the lender appointing Rajeev Ahuja as the interim Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank with immediate effect.

The Reserve Bank of India has also appointed its Chief General Manager Yogesh K Dayal as an additional director on the board of RBL Bank.

''The Reserve Bank would like to state that the bank is well capitalised and the financial position of the bank remains satisfactory. As per half yearly audited results as on September 30, 2021, the bank has maintained a comfortable Capital Adequacy Ratio of 16.33 per cent and Provision Coverage Ratio of 76.6 per cent,'' the central bank said.

It also said that the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of the bank is 153 per cent as on December 24, 2021 as against regulatory requirement of 100 per cent.

''Further, it is clarified that appointment of Additional Director/s in private banks is undertaken under Section 36AB of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 as and when it is felt that the board needs closer support in regulatory/supervisory matters,'' the RBI added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
3
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021