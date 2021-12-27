Left Menu

IndusInd Bank, NPCI partner to simplify cross-border remittances through UPI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 14:55 IST
IndusInd Bank, NPCI partner to simplify cross-border remittances through UPI
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Indians can now get remittance money from their foreign sources in a much easier way as IndusInd Bank has tied up with NPCI to facilitate cross-border money transfer by using UPI IDs of the beneficiaries.

This will obviate the need to remember one's bank account details to send money.

IndusInd Bank has joined hands with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to offer real-time cross-border remittances to India using UPI IDs, for its money transfer operator (MTO) partners, the bank said in a statement on Monday.

With this initiative, IndusInd Bank has become the first Indian bank to go live on UPI for cross-border payments or NRI remittances.

Under this arrangement, the MTOs will use the IndusInd Bank channel to connect with the NPCI's UPI payment systems for validation and cross-border payment settlement into beneficiary accounts.

To begin with, IndusInd Bank has started with Thailand for foreign inward remittance (FIR) through UPI by using DeeMoney.

DeeMoney is a Thailand-based financial solutions provider offering money transfers and foreign currency exchange services.

By adding the UPI IDs of the beneficiaries' in India on the DeeMoney website, one can easily transfer funds.

IndusInd Bank said it also plans to add more partners in various other countries for cross-border payments via UPI in the near future.

''It's a significant step towards simplifying remittances as a functionality, as individuals residing overseas will now be able to conveniently transfer money to a beneficiary by simply adding their UPI IDs, without having to remember their bank account details,'' Soumitra Sen, head (consumer banking and marketing) at IndusInd Bank, said.

Sen added that enabling foreign remittance through UPI is a major milestone towards strengthening its usage as a platform, and will go a long way in enhancing its adoption by NRIs across geographies.

NPCI Chief Operating Officer Praveena Rai hoped that the initiative will offer a much simpler and more efficient remittance experience for international travellers using UPI.

''We are confident that our association would act as one of the major contributing factors towards the evolution of cross-border payments through UPI,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
3
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021