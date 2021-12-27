Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel bats for a green recovery

The Chhattisgarh Government recently took a pioneering initiative of setting up a first-of-its-kind Green Council. The initiative aims to reduce carbon footprint while creating economic opportunities within the state. With the support of Swaniti Initiative, a non-partisan social enterprise that works with the government to deliver development solutions across the country, the Chhattisgarh government under the leadership of the Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri. Bhupesh Baghel will aim to address the double bottom line of environmental protection and economic growth. The Council will have sector leaders, academic experts, and multilateral foundations on board who will offer technical counsel to the state government on issues of climate change and sustainability.

The state government's strong resolve to build a green economy and protect the vulnerable sections of the population through the Green Council will achieve India's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) in line with its commitment to the Paris Agreement. The partnership between the state government of Chhattisgarh and the Swaniti Initiative will further the goal of COP26 to use research, development and investments to develop greener economies as the world continues to battle the adverse impact of climate change.

CM Baghel's vision for a green economy was brought out during a conversation with the Atlantic Council in July 2021 when he mentioned the multiple green initiatives were taken on by the state government, including its focus on regenerative farming and procurement of tendu leaves. He added that the focus of the state government is to support the uplift of the most vulnerable including tribal and women. The sustainability movement, according to him, is the way forward.Further, commenting on her vision for Chhattisgarh, Rwitwika Bhattacharya, CEO of Swaniti Initiative said, "Chhattisgarh has really taken a progressive step in bringing together the resources and brainpower of people from across the globe to address the pressing challenge of climate and sustainability. States will play a key role in addressing climate." The Green Council is based on the premise that the state governments have a proactive role to play in creating a self-reliant and ever-progressing economy through integrated, inclusive, and sustainable industrialization efforts. The public-private partnership and the presence of experts on the Council will act as a significant catalyst for achieving the objective. The Green Council under the chairmanship of the Hon'ble Chief Minister of the state composed of high-level private players and sector experts will be responsible for providing expert insight and recommendations on achieving the double bottom line of economic growth. The Council will also play a critical role in establishing industry connections to ensure economic growth amongst low-income populations, besides taking steps to mobilize grants for the state government's initiative.

"Chhattisgarh's success will lay out the path for other states. It is imperative that those of us working in climate and sustainability create a model for how state governments transition to climate friendly economies while creating jobs", adds Ms. Bhattacharya.

