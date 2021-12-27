Sonowal explores possibility of agriculture-driven growth in northeast

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal met an expert group of agripreneurs and academicians to explore the possibility of an agriculture-driven growth, especially for the farming community of the northeast, an official statement said on Monday.

The expert group apprised the minister about the existing types of farming and their economic as well as ecological viability.

Various aspects of farming-related to inorganic farming, organic farming, and natural farming were discussed and assessed from a sustainable and economic perspective of the region.

It was stressed that the growth arising out of agriculture must satiate both the ecological and economic needs of the region and its people. The team was led by Dr. Bidyut Deka, Vice-Chancellor, Assam Agriculture University (AAU), the statement by the Ministry of AYUSH said.

After careful deliberation, the AYUSH minister requested the expert group to prepare a comprehensive report on the feasibility of organic and natural farming so that it becomes a roadmap and approach for any future policy-related discussion at the highest level of government, it said.

The report will be prepared at the aegis of the Assam Agriculture University with highlights of successful agripreneurs of the state involved in organic as well as natural farming and comparative examination of the Northeast region.

Elaborating on the point of sustainable farming in the region, Sonowal said, "The use of modern technology and expert techniques must be used smartly to reap the benefits of farming in our region. We must learn from our roots and adapt to development.

''It must respect the ecological balance of our region and at the same time attain economic prosperity for our farming community. We believe that there is a huge opportunity for the farming community from the region to avail benefit and become an important stakeholder in expanding the AYUSH-based industry in the entire Northeast," he said.

