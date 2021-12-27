Left Menu

Shriram Automall partners with Ashok Leyland to launch used commercial vehicle biz

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 17:26 IST
New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTT) Pre-owned vehicle marketplace Shriram Automall India Ltd (SAMIL) on Monday said it has partnered with Ashok Leyland to launch an exclusive platform for used commercial vehicle business.

The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding under which SAMIL's physical and digital platforms will facilitate an exchange, disposal and purchase of old commercial vehicles, the company said in a statement.

Through this exclusive agreement, SAMIL will provide its online and offline auction platforms (phygital) to all potential buyers approaching dealers of Ashok Leyland to sell their used commercial vehicles and purchase new vehicles with quick turnaround time, best resale value and hassle-free processes, it added.

Customers can also avail the value benefits of allied services like parking, logistics, trade finance and insurance from SAMIL, which makes the asset procurement process simpler.

Commenting on the partnership, SAMIL CEO Sameer Malhotra said, ''Through the OEMs expertise of the commercial vehicle segment and our Phygital auctions platforms, which include over 100 Automall network strength spread across India, we aim to create all-inclusive mobility solutions for buyers and sellers''.

Ashok Leyland Head, Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Sanjay Saraswat said this partnership will help the company establish a presence in the pre-owned commercial vehicle segment to achieve its aspirations to be an end-to-end mobility solutions provider. ''With our experience as one of the largest truck makers, this initiative will help to debottleneck the ecosystem through a consumer-centric digital solution which will serve as an easy-to-use touchpoint for our consumers,'' he added.

This initiative will also help in the implementation of the scrappage policy at the grass-root level and help move towards a greener future, Saraswat said.

