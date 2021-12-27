RBL Bank shares tumble over 18 pc

Left Menu

Shares of RBL Bank on Monday tumbled over 18 per cent after its MD and CEO Vishawvir Ahuja stepped down from the post.The stock tanked 18.32 per cent to Rs 140.90 on the BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 17:37 IST
The stock tanked 18.32 per cent to Rs 140.90 on the BSE. During the day, it tumbled 23.27 per cent to Rs 132.35 -- its 52-week low.

At the NSE, it plunged 18.10 per cent to Rs 141.60.

In volume terms, 95.98 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 19 crore shares at the NSE during the day. Vishawvir Ahuja has stepped down as MD & CEO of the bank, and the bank has appointed Rajeev Ahuja as as the interim Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank with immediate effect.

The Reserve Bank of India has also appointed its Chief General Manager Yogesh K Dayal as an additional director on the board of RBL Bank.

RBL Bank in a regulatory filing said that the board of the bank has accepted ''the request of Vishwavir Ahuja to proceed on leave with immediate effect''.

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said that RBL Bank is well capitalised and its financial position remains ''satisfactory'', amid speculations relating to the private sector lender in certain quarters in wake of recent events surrounding the bank.

In a statement, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also said there is no need for depositors and other stakeholders to react to speculative reports.

