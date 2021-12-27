Left Menu

LANXESS to increase number of women in management positions to 30 pc by 2030

Specialty chemicals company LANXESS on Monday said it is planning to further promote gender diversity by increasing the number of women in management roles globally to 30 per cent by 2030.At the end of 2020, around 23 per cent of the management positions were held by women, the company said in a statement.To move forward, we need the best talents.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 17:42 IST
LANXESS to increase number of women in management positions to 30 pc by 2030
Specialty chemicals company LANXESS on Monday said it is planning to further promote gender diversity by increasing the number of women in management roles globally to 30 per cent by 2030.

At the end of 2020, around 23 per cent of the management positions were held by women, the company said in a statement.

"To move forward, we need the best talents. We also know from our own experience that diverse teams come to better decisions and drive innovation. Bringing more women into management positions is, therefore, a decisive factor for the further successful development of our company," LANXESS AG Chairman of the Board of Management Matthias Zachert said.

