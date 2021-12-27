Left Menu

Mineral production up 20% in October

Production level of important minerals in October, 2021 were coal 639 lakh tonnes, lignite 37 lakh tonnes, natural gas utilised 2,954 million cu m, petroleum crude 25 lakh tonnes...Diamond 24 carat, it said. On the other hand, production of diamond declined by 98.8 per cent, phosphorite by 25.5 per cent, and petroleum crude by 2.2 per cent, it said.

27-12-2021
India's mineral production rose by 20.4 per cent in October over the same month a year ago, according to the mines ministry.

As per the provisional figures of Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), the index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of October, 2021 at 109.7, was 20.4 per cent higher as compared to the level during the same month last year. The cumulative growth for the April- October period of 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year has increased 11.4 per cent, the mines ministry said in a statement. ''Production level of important minerals in October, 2021 were: coal 639 lakh tonnes, lignite 37 lakh tonnes, natural gas (utilised) 2,954 million cu m, petroleum (crude) 25 lakh tonnes...Diamond 24 carat,'' it said. Gold, lignite and magnesite also showed positive growth in production during October 2021. On the other hand, production of diamond declined by 98.8 per cent, phosphorite by 25.5 per cent, and petroleum (crude) by 2.2 per cent, it said.

