No taking back MSRTC staffers whose services were terminated, Parab tells Maha Council

Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab on Monday said sacked employees of the stir-hit MSRTC will not be taken back as of now.

He was responding to a question from BJP MLC Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil in the Legislative Council.

A dominant segment of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation staffers are on strike since October 28 demanding merger of the loss-making undertaking with the state government, with the stir intensifying since November 9 after bus operations got heavily curtailed.

''At this moment, we cannot take the employees whose services have been terminated back on duty. We made at least six appeals but they refused to return to duty. Now, their contract is terminated and we cannot take them back immediately,'' he said.

''Those who have been suspended are being allowed to resume duty. We have dropped charges against them as well. The strike has caused losses of Rs 650 crore. The corporation was already facing severe financial strain due to restrictions on bus operations amid the COVID-19 lockdown,'' he added.

Parab said the state government is waiting for the recommendations of the High Court-appointed three-member committee on the merger demand of the striking employees.

Speaking about the hike in basic pay announced some time ago to mollify the striking staff, Parab said they should not believe rumours that the raise was temporary.

''MSRTC's salary hike is permanent. We have also taken a decision to make monthly payments by the 10th of every month,'' he told the Council.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)