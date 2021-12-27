HP Adhesives shares jump over 22 in debut trade

Shares of HP Adhesives on Monday listed with a premium of over 16 per cent against the issue price of Rs 274 and settled with a gain of more than 22 per cent.

The stock listed at Rs 319, a gain of 16.42 per cent from the issue price on BSE. During the day, it zoomed 22.24 per cent to Rs 334.95. It settled at Rs 334.95, a jump of 22.24 per cent.

On NSE, it made its debut at Rs 315, reflecting a jump of 14.96 per cent. It settled at Rs 330.75, a rally of 20.71 per cent.

The initial public offer of HP Adhesives was subscribed 20.96 times this month.

The IPO of up to 45,97,200 equity shares had a price range of Rs 262-274 per share.

Unistone Capital was the manager to the offer.