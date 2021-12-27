World Association for Small and Medium Enterprises (WASME) honors winners of the 25th SME Excellence Awards 2021

New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI/Heylin Spark): This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the World Association for Small and Medium Enterprises (WASME) organized WASME SME Excellence Awards 2021 supported by the Ministry of MSME, Government of India on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Mirza Ghalib, Scope Convention Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi. WASME SME Excellence Awards 2021 is a prestigious award of WASME that brings together industry leaders, SME associations, entrepreneurs, start-ups etc. from different countries under one roof. So far WASME has done 24 WASME Excellence Awards in different countries including Yugoslavia, Ethiopia, Egypt, Nigeria, Russia, South Africa, Romania, UAE etc. Heylin Spark was PR and Marketing partner for the 25th WASME SME Excellence Awards.

25th WASME Excellence Awards aim to promote SME development initiatives and endeavors to catalyze international cooperation for initiating focused efforts to entrepreneurship and innovation integration of SMEs into the Global Value Chain and thus empower them to contribute effectively to the country's socio-economic development. The event started with a lamp lighting ceremony followed by a welcome address by Dr Sanjiv Layek Executive Secretary, WASME. He introduced World Association for Small and Medium Enterprises (WASME), since its inception in 1980 as the global voice of SMEs, is one of the most representative and leading international non-governmental organizations engaged in the promotion of such organizations worldwide.

The awardees were felicitated by some of the well-known personalities like Dr Ashutosh Karnatak, Minister of State, Member of Electricity Tribunal, Govt of India, HE Prof K.Jankee Ambassador of Mauritius to Russia. Other important dignitaries were Dr Gopal Tripathi, Senior Political and Economic Thinker, Udhyog Ratna Shri Govind Gupta, President of India awardee business leader, Kamal Kishore Ex- MP, Behraich, S. P. Garg Executive Director, GAIL India and Member in Safety Council of India. WASME SME Excellence 2021 awardees :

* Worldwide Express Couriers- Best International Courier Company * Delhi Institute of Digital Marketing (DIDM) - Best Digital Marketing Training Company

* Akhil Tiwari, Director of School Toppers- Edupreneur of The Year 2021 * AMARA by Dr Purva- Skin and Hair Care Clinic of The Year

* S S Systems Pvt Ltd- Most Innovative Software Services and Solutions Company (Bihar) * Beatitude- "Startup of The Year" in the Apparel industry

* Dr Priya Shah- Best Matchmaker in India * Dr B. S. Shailesh Kumar- International Icon of the year in Healthcare Excellence

* Sheetal Soni- Global Icon of The Year in Spiritual Coaching Therapy and Motivational Speaking * Mukhram Tewatia, Managing Director of Ammtys Interior India Projects Pvt Ltd - Best Interior Contractor of The Year

* The Doctorpreneur Academy- Healthcare Startup of the Year * Ayaz Mohammad, Founder and CEO of LeadsArk - Global Entrepreneur of The Year in Digital Marketing

* Sudhanshu Bajaj, Managing Director of Scholars Educational Group- Educationist of the Year * Guruskoolz- Best Entrepreneurship Training Company

* Rimjhim Mukherjee- Emerging Business Consultant of The Year * Way2Lab.Com- The Most Promising Startup in the Healthcare industry

* Kanak Interiors- Best Interior Designing Company * Deeva India- Global Icon of The Year in Auction Service

* Gagan Arora, CEO of Vertex Global Services- Global Innovator of The Year in IT and BPO Industry * Venu Kalyan- Best Leading Business Coach in Telugu states Andhra Pradesh & Telangana

* Beleiv Bereavement Technologies Pvt Ltd.- International Icon in Funeral Services Industry * sKarn Robotics/Wecript Ecosystem- Global Innovative Product of The Year in Internet Industry

* The Karn, Founder of sKarn Robotics/Wecript Ecosystem- Global Revolutionary Founder of The Year * Ricky Roy- Emerging Entrepreneur of The Year

* Dr Dhanraj- Emerging Leader of The Year in Education * Piyalee Bhowmik, Group Chairperson of Air King Group- Women entrepreneur of the year in Professional Education

