India prepares to take lead in 6G technology

India has constituted a Technology Innovation Group (TIG) to prepare manufacturing and services ecosystem to capitalise on Sixth Generation or 6G opportunity in the telecom sector.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 18:50 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has constituted a Technology Innovation Group (TIG) to prepare manufacturing and services ecosystem to capitalise on Sixth Generation or 6G opportunity in the telecom sector. A 6G Technology Innovation Group (TIG) is constituted by DoT with the objective to co-create and participate in the development of 6G technology ecosystem through increased participation in capability description, standards development at international standard-setting bodies, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT said on Monday.

"This would be necessary to prepare India's manufacturing and services ecosystem to capitalise on 6G opportunity," it added. 6G TIG comprises members from the government, academia, industry associations and TSDSI (Telecom Standards Development Society of India).

In its 1st meeting on November 25 this year, TIG members presented the future technology needs in different sectors of economy to enhance India's contribution in global value chain. "Taskforce are formed to make recommendations on aspects viz. Mapping of global 6G activities; India's competencies and potential pre-Standardization activities; Mission 6G program; Research views on IMT for 2030 and beyond; with regard to Networks, Devices, Spectrum, multi-disciplinary innovative solutions," DoT said. (ANI)

