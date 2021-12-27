Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-12-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 19:10 IST
Shriram Automall opens new facility in Ajmer
Pre-owned vehicle and equipment company Shriram Automall on Monday announced opening of its all-new facility in Rajasthan's Ajmer, offering end-to-end mobility solutions to the customers in the sale and purchase of these vehicles.

Apart from its Ajmer Automall, it has existing facilities in Alwar, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota and Udaipur in Rajasthan, a company release said.

''With the opening of this new facility Shriram Automall India Limited (SAMIL) aims to serve a wider audience across Rajasthan by offering convenience in location and will continue immaculate customer service through unique and exclusive platforms for acquisition and disposal of pre-owned vehicles and equipment,'' it said.

Sameer Malhotra, CEO of Shriram Automall said, ''we are very excited to inaugurate Shriram Automall Ajmer today. We would like to offer best in class pre-owned vehicle & equipment buying and selling experience under one roof. This facility caters to all kinds of pre-owned vehicles and equipment auctions at Ajmer Automall.'' PTI SA SS SS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

