HRAWI issues advisory to members on strictly following guidelines notified by Maha govt

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 19:12 IST
Amid the surge in Omicron cases, the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) on Monday said it has issued an advisory to its members on strictly following guidelines notified by the Maharashtra government.

The advisory requests all F&B (food and beverages) establishments to display prominently, as per their licences or permissions, the full capacity along with 50 per cent of that capacity, HRAWI said in a statement.

For the enclosed spaces, it said the total number of attendees at any time should not exceed 100 and for open to sky spaces, 250 or 25 per cent of the capacity.

HRAWI President Sherry Bhatia said, ''The Omicron threat is real and we must support the government in curbing its spread. This is in the interest of not just the government but also to ensure that we do not go under another lockdown.'' Bhatia added that the hospitality industry has been compliant with the government's guidelines all through the pandemic and even at this juncture, it will be critical not to let the guard down even for a moment.

''We request all our members that we commit to ensuring our own safety and thereby our guests' for ushering in the New Year by not letting this virus win,'' Bhatia said.

