Exports rise 36 pc during Dec 1-21: Commerce Min

The country's exports rose by 36.2 per cent to USD 23.82 billion during December 1-21 this year, according to preliminary data of the commerce ministry.

Exports, excluding petroleum, have increased by 28.08 per cent during the period under review.

''The value of export is USD 23.82 billion, up by 36.20 per cent over the same period of 2020-21 (USD 17.49 billion) and up by 27.70 per cent over the same period of 2019-20 (USD 18.65 billion),'' it said. PTI RR RUJ RUJ

