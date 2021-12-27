Left Menu

Goa's new Zuari Bridge to open by April 30 next year, says CM

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-12-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 19:48 IST
Goa's new Zuari Bridge to open by April 30 next year, says CM
The new bridge over Zuari River on the Panaji-Margao National Highway will open for vehicular traffic by April 30 next year, Chief minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.

Talking to reporters after inspecting the roads leading to this bridge and also the work on the bridge, Sawant said the first phase of the road between Bambolim to Zuari Bridge junction would open for vehicles from December 30 on trial basis.

Sawant said the cost of the entire project has escalated from Rs 1400 crore to Rs 1800 crore due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

''Four out of eight lanes of the new Zuari Bridge would be opened by April 30, 2022 along with the road connecting the bridge to Verna village. The bridge will have a viewing tower and revolving restaurant,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

