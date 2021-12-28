Yemen's Houthis allow temporary resumption of UN flights to Sanaa airport -agency
The aviation authority run by the Houthi administration in Yemen has allowed temporary resumption of flights by the United Nations and international organizations to Sanaa airport on Monday, the Houthi-run Saba agency said.
The Iran-aligned Houthi group said earlier this month that the airport had been put out of operation after air strikes carried out by the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen.
