Left Menu

UPDATE 3-Apple closes New York City stores to shoppers as COVID-19 cases rise

The closed stores include outlets at Fifth Avenue, Grand Central and SoHo. Earlier this month, Apple said it had temporarily closed three stores in the United States and Canada after a rise in COVID-19 cases and exposures among the stores' employees.(https://reut.rs/3mB1Fgy) For the same reason, Apple also mandated that all its customers and employees wear masks at its U.S. retail stores. Globally, concerns over the Omicron variant have prompted major companies to tighten their protocols.

Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2021 07:53 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 07:53 IST
UPDATE 3-Apple closes New York City stores to shoppers as COVID-19 cases rise

Apple Inc said on Monday it had closed 12 New York City retail stores due to an increase in COVID-19 cases as the Omicron variant rages across the United States.

Customers will be able to pick up online orders at the stores, an Apple spokesperson said. The closed stores include outlets at Fifth Avenue, Grand Central and SoHo.

Earlier this month, Apple said it had temporarily closed three stores in the United States and Canada after a rise in COVID-19 cases and exposures among the stores' employees.(https://reut.rs/3mB1Fgy) For the same reason, Apple also mandated that all its customers and employees wear masks at its U.S. retail stores.

Globally, concerns over the Omicron variant have prompted major companies to tighten their protocols. Increasing cases has also resulted in reinstatement of a nationwide vaccine-or-testing COVID-19 mandate for large businesses which covers 80 million American workers by a U.S. appeals court earlier this month. Opponents of the move have rushed to the Supreme Court to ask it to intervene. (https://reut.rs/3esfA3Y)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India
4
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021