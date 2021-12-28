Left Menu

BOC Aviation delivers eight Airbus A320Neo aircraft to IndiGo

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 28-12-2021 07:55 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 07:55 IST
BOC Aviation delivers eight Airbus A320Neo aircraft to IndiGo
  • Country:
  • Singapore

BOC Aviation Limited has delivered the last of eight Airbus A320NEO aircraft to InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo) under a purchase-and-leaseback agreement signed earlier this year.

The aircraft is powered by CFM Leap engines, according to a statement.

Steven Townend, deputy managing director and chief financial officer of the Singapore-based BOC Aviation, said, ''The delivery of these eight aircraft reflects the strong cooperation that we have established with IndiGo, India’s largest passenger airline.'' ''We look forward to building on our relationships with major airline partners such as IndiGo, as we continue to support our airline customers in financing their aircraft deliveries,'' Townend added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India
4
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021