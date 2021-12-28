Left Menu

Kejriwal to hold high-level meet on COVID-19 situation in Delhi: Sources

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will discuss the existing COVID-19 situation with top officials at a high-level meeting on Tuesday during which a decision is also likely to be taken on implementing the Graded Response Action Plan in Delhi, officials sources said.The chief minister will chair the meeting at 12 noon.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2021 09:47 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 09:45 IST
Kejriwal to hold high-level meet on COVID-19 situation in Delhi: Sources
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will discuss the existing COVID-19 situation with top officials at a high-level meeting on Tuesday during which a decision is also likely to be taken on implementing the Graded Response Action Plan in Delhi, officials sources said.

The chief minister will chair the meeting at 12 noon. It will discuss the rising number of COVID-19 cases and the threat posed by its new variant Omicron. Besides, the meeting may decide on sounding the 'Yellow' alert and restrictions according to the GRAP, according to the sources.

The 'yellow' alert is sounded when the Covid positivity rate stays over 0.5 percent on two consecutive days. It involves restrictions like night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, alternate day opening of shops of non-essential items, and halved seating capacity in Metro trains and public transport buses among others.

Delhi on Monday recorded 331 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since June 9, and one died while the positivity rate mounted to 0.68 percent, according to data shared by the city health department.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded 290 cases with a positivity rate of 0.55 percent and one fatality, according to officials' figures.

In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has already imposed a night curfew that will remain in force in the city from 11 pm to 5 am, till further orders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India
4
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021