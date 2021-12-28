Stock markets open in green amid positive global cues, Sensex up by 324 points

The Indian benchmark indices opened in green on Tuesday with Nifty breaching 17,100 amid positive global cues. The 30-shares BSE Sensex was up by 324.39 points or 0.56 per cent at 57744.63 at 9.31 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was at 17181.20, up by 94.90 points or 0.63 per cent. ONGC, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, L&T and Infosys were among gainers on Nifty. (ANI)

