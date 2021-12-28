Left Menu

Stock markets open in green amid positive global cues, Sensex up by 324 points

The Indian benchmark indices opened in green on Tuesday with Nifty breaching 17,100 amid positive global cues.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-12-2021 09:49 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 09:49 IST
Stock markets open in green amid positive global cues, Sensex up by 324 points
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian benchmark indices opened in green on Tuesday with Nifty breaching 17,100 amid positive global cues. The 30-shares BSE Sensex was up by 324.39 points or 0.56 per cent at 57744.63 at 9.31 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was at 17181.20, up by 94.90 points or 0.63 per cent. ONGC, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, L&T and Infosys were among gainers on Nifty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India
4
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021