3 pedestrians crushed to death by truck in Pune
Three pedestrians were killed after a mini-truck knocked them down on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway in Maharashtra's Pune city on Tuesday morning, police said.
The truck, which was going towards Satara, also hit two to three other vehicles on the road, they said.
The accident took place around 9 am in Narhe area, Sinhgad road police station's inspector P Waghmare said.
''After reaching Bhumkar chowk in Narhe area, the mini-truck first knocked down three pedestrians. The driver then reversed the truck and it hit two to three other vehicles,'' he said.
The three victims died on the spot, the official said.
