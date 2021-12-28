Left Menu

Supriya Lifescience shares list at over 55 pc premium

Shares of Supriya Lifescience Ltd on Tuesday listed at a premium of over 55 per cent against its issue price of Rs 274.The stock listed at Rs 425, reflecting a jump of 55.10 per cent against the issue price on the BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2021 10:57 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 10:57 IST
Supriya Lifescience shares list at over 55 pc premium
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Supriya Lifescience Ltd on Tuesday listed at a premium of over 55 per cent against its issue price of Rs 274.

The stock listed at Rs 425, reflecting a jump of 55.10 per cent against the issue price on the BSE. On the NSE, it made its debut at Rs 421, a premium of 53.64 per cent.

In traded volume terms, 7.30 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 1.12 crore shares at the NSE during the early trade.

The initial public offer of Supriya Lifescience Limited was subscribed 71.51 times earlier this month.

The IPO had a fresh issue of up to Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 500 crore. It had a price range of Rs 265-274 per share.

Supriya Lifescience is one of the key Indian manufacturers and suppliers of active pharmaceutical ingredients, with a focus on research and development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021